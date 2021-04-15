2021 NFL Draft: Rumors, late round risers, and the impact of opting out | Draft Insiders

Professional Soccer Community’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline return for this week’s version of Draft Insiders. On this episode, Pauline breaks down some prospects which can be climbing NFL Draft boards whereas additionally shedding some gentle on what groups just like the Washington Soccer Workforce, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears may be planning on doing on draft evening.

Observe: Click on the video above to look at Draft Insiders with Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline

Some names Pauline has on his radar are Louisiana Tech’s Milton Williams and Wisconsin Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz. Each have seen some important buzz in the previous couple of weeks. Be sure to look at to search out out the place Pauline is listening to they might find yourself going within the 2021 NFL Draft.

In different information, Wingo and Pauline focus on what sort of backlash opting out has had on the draft inventory of some prospects. Is it merited, or is it being blown out of proportion?

