2021 NFL Draft Sleepers: Marlon Williams, Ben Mason are names to watch

When Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft begins subsequent Saturday, few within the media might be paying full consideration, however it’s a time when groups can unearth sleepers who can add an X-factor to rosters. Two such sleepers to regulate within the 2021 NFL Draft are Marlon Williams and Ben Mason.

2021 NFL Draft Sleeper: Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

Central Florida receiver Marlon Williams is a participant I highlighted rather less than two weeks in the past throughout The Draft Insiders present with TMT’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo. Whereas many used COVID-19 as an excuse for disappointing outcomes through the 2020 season, Williams excelled and set career-highs in receptions (71), receiving yards (1,039), and TDs (10).

The efficiency by Williams — who was additionally productive as a junior in 2019 — would usually push a participant into the center rounds. But, Williams comes with common top (underneath 6’0″) and velocity (4.63 seconds within the 40). Regardless, he’s being painted as a poor man’s Jarvis Landry in struggle rooms, as groups salivate on the approach Williams will get essentially the most from his skill.

Williams is a troublesome, rugged receiver who goes over the center and comes away with contested grabs in a crowd. Groups love his consciousness and the way in which he at all times will get previous the sticks on third down. Then there are his palms, that are as dependable as they arrive.

The Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers each love Williams, and he’s a reputation to recollect within the late rounds.

2021 NFL Draft Sleeper: Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

Multi-purpose weapon Ben Mason of Michigan is an under-the-radar prospect getting rave critiques. The generally fullback, generally H-back, generally tight finish is one other participant who can squeeze each ounce of expertise from his physique. He’s a terrific blocker and a sensational cross catcher out of the backfield. Mason additionally does a strong job carrying the ball when referred to as upon.

These are abilities Mason confirmed off throughout his profession at Michigan and, extra importantly, duplicated on a grander scale throughout Senior Bowl practices. Scouts didn’t grade Mason coming into the season, however he’s now a lock Day 3 choice.

Which groups are Mason?

Many groups are, however maintain this in thoughts: Mason is drawing a lot of comparisons to Kyle Juszczyk, the nine-year veteran out of Harvard and five-time Professional Bowl choice who just lately signed a five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Increasingly more folks inform me Mason is a pure match for the New York Jets. They are going to be operating an offense just like the one utilized in San Francisco. Expectations are that Gang Inexperienced seems Mason’s approach in the midst of Day 3.

