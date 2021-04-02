LATEST

2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: College Football Perspective, Early April

The early April version of the 2021 NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team.

Less than a month away from the 2021 NFL Draft starting on April 29th,  here’s the best-looking fit for each team along with the realistic other options from the college perspective.

2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: Early April

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

April Mock Draft Call: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Other Realistic Options: Nothing. Done.

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Theres no messing around here. Of course there’s a chance that one of the other top quarterback options turns out to be better than Lawrence, but you can’t be the team that passes up on a talent like this.

2. New York Jets

April Mock Draft Call: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Other Realistic Options: Trade down; QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Defensive End

It’s not that Sam Darnold can’t potentially be good, but Wilson is the it prospect who could be special – and the Jets desperately need special. The big-time arm and accuracy are too good to ignore.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami from Houston)

April Mock Draft Call: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Other Realistic Options: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back

The smarter call would be to go with the Hall of Fame-caliber OT talent in Oregon’s Penei Sewell, but you don’t give up the future unless you have a quarterback in mind. Lance and Fields would be the shot for the stars, but Jones is going to be rock-solid.

4. Atlanta Falcons

April Mock Draft Call: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Other Realistic Options: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back

Here’s the problem. Lance is the perfect pick for the future of the franchise. Matt Ryan is fine for the next year or two, and Lance needs time and seasoning – maybe. However, Atlanta would be passing up superstar targets to take a passer who doesn’t help them now.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

April Mock Draft Call: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Other Realistic Options: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle

It seems like the world is trying to force a pick to happen by wanting to give Joe Burrow a big-time wide receiver, especially if it’s Chase. But remember, mock drafts are just projections – we’re in the misinformation season. Cincinnati needs an offensive tackle, and Sewell is the second best football player in a draft of football players.

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

April Mock Draft Call: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Other Realistic Options: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; WR Ja’Marr Chase

Biggest Team Need: Pass Rusher

Again, remember, the world likes to try making picks happen, and Smith back with Tua Tagovailoa is fun. Just as fun would be to give the young franchise quarterback a Pro Bowl tight end with freakish talent.

7. Detroit Lions

April Mock Draft Call: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Other Realistic Options: Trade down; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Wide Receiver

Free agency wasn’t kind to the Lions. They brought in a few options, but they need a No. 1 guy. Don’t be shocked if they have their pick of the star prospects to give Jared Goff some help.

8. Carolina Panthers

April Mock Draft Call: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Other Realistic Options: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

There’s a good chance the Panthers will look to get active and trade up for a quarterback, but they should be able to stand pat and still get a franchise talent to build around.

9. Denver Broncos

April Mock Draft Call: OT / OG Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Other Realistic Options: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Can the Broncos really pass on one of the top receivers if one is still on the board – especially if it’s Smith? The Broncos really, really need offensive linemen, but can they sell that to the fan base? Penei Sewell would be the dream here, but the versatile Slater is an almost perfect pick in every way for what they need. However, it’ll be an impossible PR problem if they pass on …

10. Dallas Cowboys

April Mock Draft Call: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Other Realistic Options: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back

The Cowboys have to get a defensive back, and all of the big-time prospects should still be there on the board. They don’t need a wide receiver, but if Smith or Ja’Marr Chase slides down this far, they’re not letting either one go. Don’t be stunned if Smith slides a wee bit over concerns about how slim he is.

