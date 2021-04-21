2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, more

With the 2020 NFL season within the rearview mirror, the discharge date of the 2021 NFL schedule is straight away in sharp focus. When will the 2021 NFL schedule be launched, and what can we already know concerning the schedule for subsequent season?

When is the NFL schedule launched?

The discharge of the NFL schedule all the time generates pleasure, and 2021 will likely be no completely different. The precise date of the schedule launch has various over the previous decade. Nonetheless, the schedule is normally launched in both the second or third week of April. 2020 noticed the schedule launch delayed by a month. The same delay will happen in 2021.

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released on May 12th at 8 PM ET. In previous years the groups have begun to launch components of their schedule round 7:30 PM ET. It isn’t certain whether or not that would be the case once more in 2021. Forward of the discharge, we all know that the 2021 NFL season is anticipated to start on Thursday, September 9, and conclude with Tremendous Bowl 56 in February 2022.

What’s the customary course of for setting the NFL schedule?

Though we have no idea the precise 2021 NFL schedule till the official launch date, we do know which groups will face each other. The NFL has an outlined construction for deciding which groups match up on a yearly foundation. Every group performs six video games in opposition to their divisional opponents, one at dwelling and one on the street.

An additional 4 video games are performed in opposition to the groups in one other division throughout the identical convention. Moreover, every group performs 4 video games in opposition to a division within the opposing convention. These have a rotation yearly throughout a three-year cycle. Right here is how the 2021 schedule rotation appears:

AFC East opponents:

AFC North opponents:

AFC South opponents:

AFC West opponents:

NFC East opponents:

NFC North opponents:

NFC South opponents:

NFC West opponents:

The remaining two video games on the normal schedule we’ll see for every group following the 2021 NFL schedule launch contain the remaining two groups who completed in the identical place within the different divisions inside their convention. So, for instance, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in opposition to the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

What issues go into the NFL schedule’s creation?

Starting in 2010, two schedule restrictions had been launched. We’ll see each of those restrictions in place on the launch of the 2021 NFL schedule. The primary of those is that the ultimate common season recreation is a divisional matchup. The thought was to forestall groups from resting gamers due to the video games being of a rival nature. Nonetheless, this has not been the case in latest seasons.

The second restriction is already in place in the best way the schedule rotates. Groups taking part in the AFC West or NFC West are assigned to forestall a group from touring to the west coast twice, whereas the opposite group does so for neither recreation.

Is there a seventeenth recreation within the NFL in 2021?

