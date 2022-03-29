2022 Aapka and Owl Festival canceled due to flood damage

With the exciting news about the lifting of restrictions last month, we thought we were running smoothly into the 2022 festival; However, Mother Nature has a different plan.

With complete exhaustion and grief, we announce the cancellation of You and Owl 2022 due to floods.

With the amount of water at Stuart Park over the past few weeks, the flooding we experienced at The Gong over the weekend and forecasts for the rest of this week, we cannot safely execute this year’s event.

We’ve been pumping water from the site, developing other management and mitigation plans, even using SCG’s famous Super Supper, but nothing has matched the formidable power of La Nia. .

After a long conversation with the concerned…