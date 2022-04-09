Swans Kangaroos 2022

2022 AFL Round 4: Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne Kangaroo Match Day Guide and Preview

Match day guide and preview for the 2022 AFL Round Four game between the Sydney Swans and the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

match details

Who: Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos

When: Saturday 9 April 2022 at 2.40 pm

Where: SCG, NSW

Season: Minimum 17 Maximum 24 Rain Chance 95% 5 to 10 mm

One-on-one record since 1980: 67 played. Hans won 33. Ros 33 wins. 1 draw.

teams

swans

IN: Justin McInerney, Peter Ladams, Sam Reed

OUT: Dylan Stephens (omitted), Joel Amarte (omitted), Tom Hickey (injured), Sam Wicks (Covid Protocol)

Wicks has been let out due to COVID protocols with Ben Ronke starting at 22.

Hickey is a major loss for the Swans, but this off-season presents a golden opportunity for recruit Ladhams to play his first game for the club. McInerney is a key…


