2022 Australian F1 GP . start grid for

Here is the starting grid for the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the world championships, starting this Sunday, 10 April.

It was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who took pole position at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix in 1.17.868, two tenths behind Monegasque Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and three tenths behind Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull. Behind, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso complete the top ten on the provisional starting grid for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, this Sunday 10 April at 07:00 will begin. (Paris time).

Note that the starting grid presented below takes into account the different penalties imposed on different drivers. This grid will be updated in real time even in case of late penalty. When a driver receives a fine, it is put into effect…