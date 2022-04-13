2022 CMT Music Awards: Revisit the judges after 20 years

Don’t you think it’s time the judges finally returned to the stage?

A little more than a decade after their last tour, the legendary mother-daughter country duo returned to perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday night.

Presented by fellow country star Casey Musgraves, Judds was joined in their outdoor performance by a full gospel choir. The powerful voice of Winona Judd led to their duet, with Naomi joining him to harmonize the chorus.

It was as if the pair never took a break, as their voices resonated like old times.

At one point, Winona turned to her mother outside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and said, “It’s really happening,” before the choir walked to the surrounding stage and reconciled…