2022 F1 season “can’t get any worse” after Australian GP crash

Vettel made his first 2022 race appearance after sitting out the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds with COVID-19.

With the four-time world champion already up against it after lacking so much seat time, he fell behind even further due to technical problems in Melbourne practice.

Vettel had to park his AMR22 near the end of FP1 with a loss of power, which prompted an engine change that also saw him miss FP2.

On Saturday he was restricted to just five laps before crashing out of FP3 and was then eliminated in Q1 after barely making it out at all, following an impressive repair job by the team.

Early in Sunday’s race Vettel and team-mate Lance Stroll attempted to benefit from an early safety car to get a free stop for new tyres, but on lap 23 Vettel lost control on the Turn 5 exit kerbs…