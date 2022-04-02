2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Identifying Breakout Tight Ends

We’re deep in that NFL news silence between free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, so why not take a moment to talk about how to identify breakout tight ends for fantasy football? Obviously everyone knows people like Travis Kelsey, Mark AndrewsAnd Darren Waller Fantasy will top the rankings but how do we find the next one? Mark Andrews, This video will walk you through how to identify fantasy soccer sleepers, whether you play Dynasty, Reinvention, or Best Ball!

