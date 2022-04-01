2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in Doha Live on TV and Online

On Friday, 1 April we will find out what opponents the Dutch national team will face in the group stage of the World Cup starting in Qatar next November. The Balls come out of the Bowls from Live Doha at around 6 PM. You can watch the draw live on TV via Belgium Canvas. You can follow the draw online through FIFA.com and live stream on Gids.tv.

Read here which channels you can find Canvas on with your TV provider.

pot 2

With Portugal’s victory in the final play-off round, the Netherlands are moved to second place in the draw. As a result, national coach Louis van Gaal’s team misses out to Germany, Denmark and the United States. However, there are many other potential rivals.