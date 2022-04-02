2022 Final Four Live Stream: March Madness TV Schedule, Watch NCAA Tournament Streaming Saturday

The 2022 NCAA Tournament delivered historic ups and downs and millions of broken brackets, but Cinderella has nothing to do with events and matchups in the Final Four on Saturday night. Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina have combined for 61 Final Four appearances and 17 national championships, including winners in seven of the last 13 title games. It’s a blue-blooded Final Four field with events that have wide reach and recognition, making Saturday night one of the most anticipated evenings in college basketball history.

The four programs also have some history against each other. Kansas and Villanova played in the NCAA Tournament in 2008, 2016 and 2018 with the most recent meeting…