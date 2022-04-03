2022 Final Four Predictions: Duke vs UNC Expert Picks, March Madness Odds, Line, Spread for NCAA Tournament

The teams in the Final Four aren’t exactly what experts predicted would still be alive for the NCAA Tournament’s national semifinals. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in New Orleans, but we still have a juicy cadre of contenders to win the national title. Combined, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova are responsible for 17 NCAA championships, including nine since the turn of the century. It’s hard to write a script for a better ending to the season.

Even better, Caesars Sportsbook oddsmakers expect this season’s final slate of games to be a doozy. No. 1 seed Kansas has only 4.5 points more likes than No. 2 seed Villanova, and No. 2 seed Duke is…