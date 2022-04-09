2022 Frozen Four – What to watch as Minnesota state meets Denver for national title

NCAA men’s hockey tournament is hereAnd after a 16-team field fight through regionals, Frozen Four in Boston is down to two: the Denver Pioneers and the Minnesota State Mavericks.

In Thursday night’s semifinals, NCHA regular-season winners Denver beat Big Ten tournament champion Michigan 3-2 in overtime, and Minnesota State, the CCHA tournament and regular-season champion, took over Minnesota, the Big Ten regulars — Season champion, 5-1.

The national title game will take place on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET (streaming on ESPN2 and the ESPN app).

Here are three key storylines and keys to the national title game:

Chasing two types of history: Will the rich get rich or will Frozen Four join the ranks of the novice national champion? These are the bets between Denver and Minnesota…