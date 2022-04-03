2022 Grammy Award Winners: List Updated

Follow our live coverage 2022 Grammy Awards,

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are back on Sunday night after being delayed by Omicron Edition. The show is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first time in Las Vegas, and Trevor Noah will return as host. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on CBS and Paramount+. Most of the prizes will be presented at an earlier ceremony which will be livestreamed youtube And this grammy website Eastern at 3:30 p.m.