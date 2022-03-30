2022 Grammy to Honor Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Plans are still coming together for the 2022 Grammys, but music in honor of the night will include a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died on March 25. It is not yet clear what exactly this will look like.

“We will honor his memory somehow. We want to figure out what’s the right thing to do in a way that’s respectful to everyone involved,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events. Diversity, “We are patient. We will be planning till the very end.”

Foo Fighters were added to the cast list on March 24 this year, but the band canceled the upcoming tour dates on March 29, sharing a post on their Instagram. “We are sorry and share in despair that we will not be able to see a …