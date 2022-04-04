2022 Grammys live updates: Jon Battist, Silk Sonic win big

Don’t check your calendar: Yes, it’s April 3rd, and it’s finally time for the 64th Grammy Awards. Originally scheduled to take place in LA in late January, the show was extended by a winter boom in the Omicron edition, and eventually two-plus months and approximately 250 miles northeast of the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. has moved.

A wide-open ceremony is expected to include: Host Trevor Noah; top nominee John Battist; pop stars Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga; Composer Person of the Year Joni Mitchell; And certainly in spirit there, 95-year-old multiple nominee Tony Bennett and the late Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins. Didn’t expect: Kanye West, or anyone involved in last Sunday’s slapstick.

