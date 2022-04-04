2022 Grammys: Why Carrie Underwood’s Latest Win Is Extra Special – E! Online

“I was nervous,” Carrie admitted backstage. “I mean, it’s nerve-racking whenever I’m on TV. I feel like when I’m on my live show, if I mess up, I have two hours to make up for it. But whenever you’re doing live television, it’s like you get a shot at giving your all and doing your best.”

That, combined with the knowledge that many of her favorite musicians would be watching, was enough to stir up a sense of dread – however, once the initial nerves had passed, Carey said she found the performance “exciting”. .

“I’m glad we have new music,” she continued, “and [I’m] Just looking forward to following everything.”