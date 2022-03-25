2022 March Madness live stream: NCAA Tournament TV schedule, watch Sweet 16 streaming online Thursday

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Schedule Has Been Dissected, And Even Re-selected by our experts, has finally arrived with Thursday night’s action from the West Zone in San Francisco and the South Zone in San Antonio. Two of the remaining three No. 1 seeds will be in action in the evening and both the only No. 2 seeds, including Duke, are closing in with No. 3 Texas Tech in the latest — and possibly last — stop at Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement journey.

From a viewing perspective, the evening will begin with No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on No. 4 seed Arkansas (7:09 p.m. ET) in the West Zone and the second starting slate of options being No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 11. Seed Michigan — one in four…