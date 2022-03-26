2022 March Madness predictions: College basketball expert picks, odds, lines for Elite Eight games Saturday

With the elimination of three of the four No. 1 seeds in the Sweet 16, several double-digit seeds dancing to the Elite Eight and the repeated ups and downs likely to bust your bracket, the 2022 NCAA Tournament has been wild. . That March Madness drama has a chance to continue on Saturday as the Elite Eight gets underway, kicking off the first half of a two-day stage that will almost certainly invite more chaos before next week’s Final Four.

The start of the weekend is perhaps the best matchup for the Elite Eight as No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 5 seed Houston square off to claim South Regionals. The low-preference cougar is a favorite (by a smidge) in the eyes of oddsmakers…