2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno booking: This new Maruti car was launched as soon as it was launched, 50000 models booked in just 30 days, read price – new generation maruti suzuki baleno crossed 50000 booking mark within one month of launch

Maruti Suzuki launched the new model of its Baleno last month. Since then till now it is getting bumper support of customers. The great response that the new Baleno is getting can be gauged from the fact that it has received more than 50,000 bookings within a month of its launch. Let us know that the ex-showroom price of its base variant (Sigma) is Rs 6.35 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh on its top end variant (automatic trim Alpha). Many major changes have been made in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has been given new body panels and a new suspension setup.

It is made on the brand new Crafted Futurism design language. For the safety of the passenger and the driver, more than 20 safety features have been given in it. These include 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), ABS with EBD, high speed alert system, electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, LED fog lamps. went. High tensile and ultra high tensile steel have been used in this.

Maruti Baleno is equipped with these features

Many segment first features have been given in it. It has a Head Up Display (HUD) for safe riding. There is a 360 degree view camera with 3D view for parking. Apart from this, customers will get an in-built next generation ‘Suzuki Connect Telematics System’, which has more than 40 connectivity features. These features include Alexa Skill and compatible smartwatch.

How is the new Baleno in performance?

It has a dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology. It gets the option of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission with 5-speed manual transmission.