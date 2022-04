Getty Images

Augusta, Ga. – What felt like an incredibly long lead at the 2022 Masters has finally come to a close, and the 86th edition of the tournament gets underway after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson attended the honorary starters ceremony on Thursday . Morning to start the event.

It was Watson’s first tee shot with the player and Nicklaus as an honorary starter since he was asked to join the pair earlier this year. That group of golfers combined scored 35…