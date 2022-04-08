2022 Masters Day 2 preview: Tiger isn’t going anywhere and neither are ‘November contenders’

To borrow a phrase, it was actually an early run at Augusta National unlike any other, as the interest and excitement surrounding Tiger Woods was never seen before by many seasoned Masters spectators. Since Woods is in a lot of controversy after opening 71, the stage is set for Friday to be equally electric. Here’s what we’re seeing.

Workplace productivity drops significantly on Friday afternoons as employees everywhere look to the weekend. So one can imagine how many projects will be left for Monday when Tiger Woods steps down at 1:41 p.m. ET. It might be smart to reschedule your Zoom calls and, if your boss asks, just say you have a bad case of Tiger Fever.

Deep in the gallery with the first tee on Thursday, a patron whispered,