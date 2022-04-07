2022 Masters: Jack Nicklaus details 1986 Masters win at ‘best’ Champions dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga – Although no one could confirm nor deny that Jordan Spieth had to be kicked out after eating too much at the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday night, Jack Nicklaus gave his opinion on the events of the evening. was given.

“I thought that was probably the best dinner we’ve ever had,” Nicklaus said, “and not so much from a food standpoint… I think the meal was probably the best we’ve ever had.” But it wasn’t from that point of view, it was from the point of view we were talking about. ,

With three potential past champions (Jackie Burke, Angel Cabrera and Phil Mickelson) in attendance, Nicklaus was pressed during dinner by Tom Watson to share his personal experience of playing the second nine during Nicklaus’ historic Masters win.. .