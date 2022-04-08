2022 Masters Leaderboard Breakdown: Sungjae Im Leads, Dustin Johnson Follows, Tiger Woods Impresses in Round 1

The first round at the 2022 Masters started with treacherous weather and slight delays, but managed to deliver on Thursday as usual. By the time the first day ended, leaderboards and rounds of memorable moments had filled Augusta National with enthusiasm and hope for what should be an incredible final day of three days of the tournament.

Through 18 holes alone Sungjae Im stood atop the leaderboard, firing a 5-under 67 in the afternoon wave, chasing the bar set by early leaders Joaquin Nieman and Cameron Smith. Im opened his round with a 36 in the first nine – filled with birdies in the first three holes – before the second-nine 35 brought him to the clubhouse, which was entered on Friday.

