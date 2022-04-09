2022 Masters leaderboard breakdown: World No. 1 Scotty Schaffler dominates Round 2, becomes heavy favorite

Windy winds, strong gusts and tough course conditions on Friday at the 2022 Masters resulted in a few rounds in the red – 13, to be exact – but boy is the Augusta National leaderboard that started looking good over the weekend. Shut up because the big names are showing their big games just as this tournament is starting to heat up (with the weather getting cooler).

At the top of the leaderboard stands world No. 1 Scotty Scheffler, who is seemingly alone in his own world in 8, following an unrealistic 5-under 67 in Round 2 to take control of the tournament away from the rest of the tournament. Is. Schaeffler’s remarkable Friday tear saw him five strokes clear of the next names on the leaderboard – a four tied at 3 under – with 36 holes left to play it…