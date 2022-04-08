2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods scores, golf scores today in Round 2 at Augusta National

Augusta, Ga. – Star-studded leaderboards and a mentor-filled course are already reaching a fever pitch as the 2022 Masters begins with Round 2 of action Friday. Sung-Jae Im tops 5 Under after the first 18 holes on that board, but his lead falls short of Cameron Smith, former champions Danny Willett and Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Nieman and Scotty Scheffler, who as of the second day. Take a nap on the heels. The action begins.

Still, it is Tiger Woods that is taking most of the air out of the atmosphere at Augusta National. Playing his first event in 17 months – and just 14 months away from losing his leg – Woods scored the most remarkable 71 in Masters history, just four shots behind T11 and Im. Leaving the tiger cut is likely to make not only…