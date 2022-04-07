2022 Masters live updates and scores: Tiger Woods remains steadfast

April 7, 2022, 3:21 PM ET April 7, 2022, 3:21 PM ET Reporting from Augusta, Ga.

Any chronology of the most famous shots in Masters history certainly includes Larry Miz in the 11th hole in 1987. The Miz was on the second playoff hole, fighting Greg Norman for the Green Jackets when he hit a 140-foot chip shot to make a birdie. Norman misses his put and Miz wins.

But the 11th hole is different this year, with the tee lowered, several trees removed along the fairway and three others added, among other adjustments. “While they don’t necessarily block a shot,” said Augusta National chairman Fred S. Ridley, “they certainly do create some issues.” The Miz, who scored 77 on Thursday, said the wind blowing along as the day progressed made No. 11 special…