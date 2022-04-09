2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, weekend predictions from the proven model that attracted seven majors

The 2022 Masters are headed for the weekend with a clear betting favourite. American Scotty Scheffler scored a 67 in Round 2 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead at 8 under. Kaiser Sportsbook’s latest 2022 Masters odds list him at 1-1 to win the Masters, but with 36 holes still to play, there could still be plenty of play to unfold at Augusta National Golf Club before the Green Jackets are handed over.

Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzell, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im join the group at 3-under par. Matsuyama, along with defending champions Dustin Johnson (-2) and Cameron Smith (-2), leads 12-1 on the Masters odds board. Tiger Woods are T19 in 1 over after shooting for 74 on Friday. He is now listed at 70-1, even bigger…