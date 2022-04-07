2022 Masters Par 3 Competition Coverage: Jason Kokrak Ace, Fred Couples Best Tiger Woods Highlights of the Day

The Masters week for the 86th edition of the tournament began on Wednesday with a par 3 competition, but in a rare break from the great mini-tradition, the players were unable to finish after a two-season delay, causing the authorities to call it just before 4. has been closed. afternoon ET. The 2022 event ends with a three-way tie, meaning Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Na will all share the win.

The Par 3 competition had not been played since 2019 after being postponed for two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Located on the sprawling property near 18 holes in Augusta, which will soon decide the 2022 Masters champions, it still managed to deliver some exciting highlights in a short amount of time – including an ace from Jason Kokrak and a Almost Ace From Legend Gary Player — before…