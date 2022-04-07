2022 Masters: Paul Casey pulls out of Masters tournament ahead of first-round tee time

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters for the opening round at Augusta National Golf Club before starting with running back issues.

“The issues behind are persistent and thus preventing me from competing,” Casey said on social media. “I will now focus on my treatment and recovery so that I can return to competitive form as soon as possible.”

Casey suffered a back problem on his last start at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He conceded his first match in pool play at Austin Country Club after only two holes and never fought for his second and third day matches.

