2022 Masters Predictions, Favourites: Ranking the entire field 1-91 at Augusta National

The Augusta National has reached a fever pitch ahead of the 2022 Masters as anticipation builds around the world for the first major tournament of the year. As we approach the start of Round 1 on Thursday, it is time to offer up our annual “Make Sure Thursday Morning Goes Wrong” 2022 Masters Field Rankings.

The general train of thought here is that I will lament each and every ranking I’ve made below for the rest of the week. This edition of the field rankings in particular was particularly difficult as a clear top three or four have not emerged.

The superstars who play the best golf haven’t really won recently, which technically shouldn’t disqualify them from being in the top three or four, but makes me a little…