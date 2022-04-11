2022 Masters Purse, Prize Money, Payout: Scottie Schaeffler Banks $2.7 Million to Win the 2022 Masters

The green jacket is the invaluable prize for the winner of the Masters tournament, but Scotty Scheffler will take home a lot of the “other” green.

Scotty Scheffler won the 2022 Masters for his first career major title on Sunday. And to make the win even sweeter, Schaeffler also won a record-setting first prize of $2.7 million from a purse of $15 million. Rory McIlroy took second place with a Sunday 64 and earned $1.62 million.


