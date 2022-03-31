2022 Masters: Rory McIlroy makes quietest bid for career Grand Slam on eighth attempt at Augusta Nationals

In his bid to win a career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy has tried almost everything. He has played a lot. He has played very little. He has left early for Augusta National. He has been to Augusta National of late. He has convinced himself that the Masters is the only tournament that exists. He has convinced himself that it is no different than winning the John Deere Classic.

This year, McIlroy is trying something he’s technically never tried before: He’s playing the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, a week before the eighth rip at a career slam.

It’s true that McIlroy played San Antonio a week before the Masters, but that was back when he only had two major championships and a career slam was still a hazy dream…