2022 Masters tee times, pairings: Completed fields, groups, schedule set for Round 2 at Augusta National

Pair and tee times are now available for second-round play at the 2022 Masters, and while the grouping will remain the same from the first 18 holes, the start time for Friday’s action has been flipped as Augusta National is determined to narrow the field ahead. makes preparations for. Weekend. From top to bottom and early to late, the intrigue for the second half of this week’s four-round game not only looks spectacular, but grows with each passing hole.

Morning Wave is full of star power in Round 2 as defending champions Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are all shocked. Headliner pairings include Johnson with rising star Colin Morikawa and Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm…