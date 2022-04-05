2022 Masters Tee Times: Tiger Woods grouped with Louis Osthuizen and Joaquin Niemann

The Masters have released their groups for the first two rounds of the 2022 Masters. Anticipation is based on Tiger Woods’ situation. On Tuesday morning, Woods said that at this time he plans to do T-up on Thursday. He is scheduled to play alongside Louis Osthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at 10:34 a.m. ET. The threesome starts at 1:41 ET on Friday. The “early-late” tea time (after morning tea time in Round 1 and afternoon tea time in Round 2) could be of little advantage to Woods, as it would give him more time to recover after his first round.

