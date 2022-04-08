2022 MLB Opening Day Takeaway: Shohei Ohtani Makes History; D-back stuns Padres with walk-off home run

Major League Baseball is back. After an offseason that included a 99-day owner-imposed lockout that threatened a full season and delayed Opening Day for a week, MLB’s 162-game 2022 regular season began Thursday. That day gave us a seven-game slate with a little history from Shohei Ohtani and a strong start from Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr.

The other 16 MLB teams will begin their season on Friday (full schedule here). First take a look at Thursday’s scoreboard:

mlb opening day score