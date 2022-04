Getty Images

The 2022 season of Major League Baseball has arrived. Inauguration Day is scheduled for Thursday (for 14 teams, at least), and thankfully for baseball fans, we’ll still have a full, 162-game season in 2022. Opening Day means one thing: it is a time of prophecies.

Our look at the baseball team will guide our predictions for playoff picks and, of course, the World Series, as well as the order of finishes by division.

We’re the non-contenders (sorry, Orioles…