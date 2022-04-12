2022 NBA Playoff Bracket: Matchups, Schedule, Timings

The 2022 NBA postseason officially begins this weekend, beginning with a play-in tournament and the first round shortly thereafter.

This year’s playoff ground promises to be entertaining with last season’s NBA Finals representatives, the Bucks and the Sons, leading as some of the pre-eminent favorites. However, a number of upcoming teams are set to explode onto the scene in a big way over the next few weeks.

Here’s what you need to know about moving into the postseason:

What are play-in tournament matchups?



For the second year in a row, the NBA has implemented a play-in tournament that will allow four teams from each conference to duke it out for the final two playoff spots in East and West. Here’s what the matchups are for…