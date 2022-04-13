2022 NBA Playoffs: Nets vs Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, 85-55 Runs by Play-In Tournament Bet Model

The Brooklyn Nets enter the NBA Eastern Conference play-in tournament on a four-game winning streak, including a 118-107 win over Cleveland last Friday. The Cavaliers went 1-3 in their final four games of the regular season, but registered a win over Milwaukee on Sunday. Brooklyn won three of the four matches between these teams this year and now has seven of the last 10 overall. The winner of Tuesday night’s game will earn a date with No. 2 seed Boston in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs next week. Jarrett Allen (finger) stays out for Cleveland, while Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back).

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is listed as a 9.5-point…