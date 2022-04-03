2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Live Coverage, News, Schedule

nothing new for suni li She scores perfect on the beam!@sunisalee_ , @auburnjim pic.twitter.com/2FlzTlSNj9 — espn (@espn) 2 April 2022

We have two more teams advancing to the NCAA Championships—Florida and Auburn advance through the regional finals with scores of 198.775 and 197.775, respectively. Kentucky gave Auburn a run for it, with a third-place score of 197.500. Florida set a new event record with that score, the third best ever record. This regional was full of amazing performances and four perfect scores. Trinity Thomas made another two perfect 10s on the floor and vault for Florida, followed by a perfect 10 from her teammate Lynn Wong on the vault, Suni Lee scored a 10 on the beam for Auburn, and Raina Worley of Kentucky. Made three scores of 9.900.