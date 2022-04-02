2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four Odds: Villanova vs. Kansas Prediction, Picks, Best Bet by Expert on 52-28 Runs

One of the most anticipated final fours in NCAA Tournament history tips off Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks meet the Villanova Wildcats in the first game of a national semifinal doubleheader. College basketball fans the grounds of the 68-team 2022 NCAA Tournament were turned into four “blue blood” events, meaning they embody long, successful traditions in the sport. The Villanova (30-7) has been a somewhat recent addition to this elite group of events, but the Wildcats have won two of their three NCAA titles in the past five seasons. Their 2018 title run included a win over Kansas (32-6), the top seed of the Midwest region, who…