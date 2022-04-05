2022 NCAA Tournament National Championship Odds: North Carolina vs. Kansas on 54-30 Runs from Expert Picks

New Orleans hosted the NCAA Tournament championship game five times before this year, with both the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks competing twice. While Kansas lost to Syracuse in 2003 and Kentucky nine years later, UNC won the title by defeating Georgetown in 1982 and Michigan in 1993. The Tar Heels (29-9) look perfect while playing for the crown in “The Big Easy.” On Monday they meet the Jayhawks (33-6) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game at the Caesars Superdome. North Carolina earned its 12th visit in the title game by beating Duke 81-77 in the Final Four, while Kansas will make its 10th appearance after going ahead with Villanova 81-65 on Saturday.

