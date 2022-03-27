2022 NCAA Tournament odds, Elite Eight picks: This Saturday college basketball parlay returns over 11-1

The Houston Cougars will look to reach the Final Four for the seventh time in program history when they take on the veteran Villanova Wildcats on Saturday in the first of two Elite Eight games of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Cougar are all-time 6-0 in the Elite Eight; No other program is better than 2-0 without a loss. The Cougars (32-5), who beat top-seeded Arizona to enter the Elite Eight, are the two-point favorite in the latest Houston vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tipoff is 6:09 p.m. ET from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

