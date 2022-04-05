2022 NCAA Tournament record by conference: ACC outperforms, while SEC falls short during March Madness

The regular season of college basketball is a marathon. Teams play as many games as they can, hoping to get a spot in the NCAA tournament. Regular season performance is used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to select and seed the field.

Once the bracket is created, a new season begins. The number to the left of the team’s name is trivial. Teams no longer have months to prove themselves. One defeat and their season is over. There is no time to recover from injury. There’s no waiting for the next game when you make a bad matchup. It is alive and moving.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament often did not reflect regular-season performance. Two double-digit seeds won the Elite Eight and…