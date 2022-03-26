2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Schedule, Bracket and Scores

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing. After an exciting opening weekend, 16 teams are in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.

Here’s On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel information, and a guide to which games are being played when.

march madness game today

Sweet 16 game on Friday 25 March 2022:

Play time (ET) TV Channel Area No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina at 7 pm ESPN greensboro No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State at 7 pm ESPN2 Spokane No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland 9:30 pm ESPN Spokane No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton 9:30 pm ESPN2 greensboro

Sweet 16 game on Saturday, March 26, 2022: