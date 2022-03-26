2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Schedule, Bracket and Scores

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing. After an exciting opening weekend, 16 teams are in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.
Here’s On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel information, and a guide to which games are being played when.
Sweet 16 game on Friday 25 March 2022:
|Play
|time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Area
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|at 7 pm
|ESPN
|greensboro
|No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State
|at 7 pm
|ESPN2
|Spokane
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland
|9:30 pm
|ESPN
|Spokane
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton
|9:30 pm
|ESPN2
|greensboro
Sweet 16 game on Saturday, March 26, 2022:
|Play
|Time…