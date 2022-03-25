2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver early, beef up defense on day two

Happy Friday One and All.

We’re deep in the NFL off-season now and 2022 NFL Draft Now five weeks away.

That means there’s a lot to discuss and poke fun at over the next few weeks.

Let’s start our Friday with 3 round mock draft.

Round 1 Pick 23 – Chris Olev, WR – Ohio State



We’ve talked a lot about DeVonte Voyt, Zion Johnson, hell even Jermaine Johnson. What happens if these players have a run in front of the offensive and defensive line, pushing the wide receiver down in the process?

Do you take Boye Mafe or Cair Alum? Do you take Travis Jones? Or do you sit and let the draft come to you?

This is what I did in this scenario.

Olev offers an absolute possibility at wide receiver two, he has some Will Fuller to his game, a healthy…