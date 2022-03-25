LATEST

2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver early, beef up defense on day two

Posted on
2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver early, beef up defense on day two

Happy Friday One and All.

We’re deep in the NFL off-season now and 2022 NFL Draft Now five weeks away.

That means there’s a lot to discuss and poke fun at over the next few weeks.

Let’s start our Friday with 3 round mock draft.

Round 1 Pick 23 – Chris Olev, WR – Ohio State

We’ve talked a lot about DeVonte Voyt, Zion Johnson, hell even Jermaine Johnson. What happens if these players have a run in front of the offensive and defensive line, pushing the wide receiver down in the process?

Do you take Boye Mafe or Cair Alum? Do you take Travis Jones? Or do you sit and let the draft come to you?

This is what I did in this scenario.

Olev offers an absolute possibility at wide receiver two, he has some Will Fuller to his game, a healthy…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top