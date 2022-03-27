2022 Oscar Winners: List Updated

Follow the latest news updates from oscar red carpet,

Jane Campion may be creating a new piece of Oscars history. “CODA,” ever an underdog, could defy early expectations and take home Hollywood’s top prize. And a British star could win the Best Actor honor for his role as an American cowboy—if an American star doesn’t win it for playing Shakespeare’s Scottish sinner-maiden-king. (Though each of them will have a hard time outwitting Will Smith, a king in his own way.)

The 94th Academy Awards are set for Sunday night, with the main event at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. EST. (Eight categories will be awarded in a short program before the show.) This year’s awards will recognize films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. Regina Hall, Amy…