2022 Oscars: ‘Coda’ takes home the Oscar for Best Picture; Troy Kotsur is the second deaf actor to win

LOS ANGELES — After a film year that often highlights the crowd, the Academy Awards named an impeccable crowd-pleaser, deaf family drama “CODA,” Best Picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to the streaming service for the first time. Gave.

Cyan Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in the winter of 2021, started off as an underdog but slowly emerged as an Oscars feel-good favorite. It also had a very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which received its first Best Picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after the service launched.

It also gave Netflix another near-miss defeat, the seasoned streamer who has tried in vain to make best picture for years. The best chance of it all, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, came up with a major 12…