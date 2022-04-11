NBA 75th Anniversary Logo

2022 playoff bracket update: Latest scenarios on the final day of the season

The Eastern Conference is scheduled, but the West is yet to be resolved (the bracket above shows results after 7 ET Sunday games).

The final day of the 2021–22 NBA regular season will feature 15 games that will have a major impact on the NBA playoffs and play-in tournaments. Follow along and see how the major story surrounding the league is rocking as the season comes to a close.

Latest Playoff Seeding Prospects

Eastern Conference

  1. miami
  2. Boston
  3. Milwaukee
  4. philadelphia
  5. Toronto
  6. Chicago

    play-in tournament

  7. Brooklyn
  8. cleveland
  9. atlanta
  10. chalat

western conference

  1. marvel
  2. memphis
  3. Dallas or Golden State
  4. Dallas or Golden State
  5. Denver or Utah
  6. Denver or Utah

    play-in tournament

  7. Minnesota
  8. la clippers
  9. new Orleans
  10. St. Anthony

Updates and scenarios for all 15 games

Golden State Warriors Vs New…


