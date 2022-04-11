2022 playoff bracket update: Latest scenarios on the final day of the season

The final day of the 2021–22 NBA regular season will feature 15 games that will have a major impact on the NBA playoffs and play-in tournaments. Follow along and see how the major story surrounding the league is rocking as the season comes to a close.

Latest Playoff Seeding Prospects

Eastern Conference

miami Boston Milwaukee philadelphia Toronto Chicago

play-in tournament

Brooklyn cleveland atlanta chalat

western conference

marvel memphis Dallas or Golden State Dallas or Golden State Denver or Utah Denver or Utah

play-in tournament

Minnesota la clippers new Orleans St. Anthony

Updates and scenarios for all 15 games

Golden State Warriors Vs New…